Windows 10 Desktop

Our Approach –– 02







Our approach involved a live-action shoot using different variables and customizations. Our core concept wanted to position the logo as a portal into the world behind it. We customized and art directed each image to speak to the timelessness of Windows, and its ability to take us anywhere we want to go. We though the best way to achieve this is to build and shoot it practically.



So we built the actual Windows logos and brought them to life through our use of inventive camera angles and evocative volumetric lighting. Using a 9k Phase One Camera system, we shot multiple exposures of the Windows logo, and combined those exposures in post to create a fantastic assemblage of volumetric lighting. The aim was to create a huge variety of desktop images, all of them real and practical, which in essence rendered the desktop image timeless.



The final result was an image what was vivid and tangible, like you could reach into your screen and touch it. The advantage of doing this practically is that we can literally shoot thousands of images, which meant once we had our hero image, we kept shooting and got endless varieties out of each set-up. We wanted to create a whole library of images that can be used throughout multiple Windows applications.



The Windows logo is a true icon. Using the best techniques available, we wanted to re-envision this classic image, defining what makes Windows 10 so forward thinking and accessible. We think our live action images will stand the test of time, placing this logo in a class of its own within the physical world.